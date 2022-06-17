(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Harborcreek man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of smuggling goods and possessing unregistered firearms.

Donald Robert Witherow, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts on June 16. In September 2019, Witherow sent ammunition and ammunition magazines to the Netherlands. Then, on March 26, 2020, he possessed unregistered firearms, “namely destructive devices,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania said.

Witherow is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. He faces a total sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. The actual sentence will be based on the severity of the crime and any prior criminal history.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice effort to reduce violent crimes. The Department of Homeland Security, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation.