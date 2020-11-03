Harborcreek man sentenced to nine to 23 months for hitting a woman with his vehicle, dragging her 50 ft

A Harborcreek man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle and driving off has been sentenced.

Jonathan Gindy will serve nine to 23 months followed by three years of probation. This comes after a July accident involving the 34-year-old.

The accident took place along East Lake Road when Gindy and the victim pulled over. He then took off with the woman holding onto his window, ran over her leg and dragged her 50 feet.

This marks Gindy’s 6th driving while suspended incident. The 34-year-old will have to pay restitution.