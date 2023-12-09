Harborcreek residents made their way to the Harborcreek Municipal Building for a fun night of holiday events.

“Light Up Night” gives people the chance to take pictures with Mr. And Mrs. Claus, take a ride on horse-drawn trolley, or meet the Grinch, Queen Elsa, and Anna.

Light Up Night has grown exponentially over the last three years in size with new activities added each year.

“I think events like this are so important for community members to get togetherit fosters a great sense of community and Harborcreek is a wonderful place to work, live, and play and so this is just embodying all of those qualities that Harborcreek has,” said Karla Mazza, member of the Harborcreek community engagement team.

Mazza said hundreds of people attended last year.. And the number is expected to increase this year with help from the nice weather.