A plaza at a popular intersection in Harborcreek remains partially empty.

Now the question is, what’s next for this building and plaza?

A once vibrant plaza filled with stores has now been largely vacant for the past several years.

“It’s sad that it’s being left alone and empty, because empty buildings just draw more and more negativity, and bad behavior, and homelessness, and everything, because it becomes an eyesore,” said Dawna Wright, Harborcreek resident.

In October of 2021, the Eastside Family YMCA executive director sent a letter to the Harborcreek Township Supervisors, calling the plaza an “eyesore” for its members.

It was then sent to the private property owner, Levco Associates out of New Jersey.

“When members come out, it’s a beautiful community. One of the first things you see when you’re exiting the building is unfortunately the back end of the Kmart Plaza, which is peeling paint, just doesn’t look very sightly,” said Sean Beers, executive director, Eastside Family YMCA.

We have contacted the owner of this space several times and have not heard back from him. But, Harborcreek Supervisor Dean Pepicello tells us that they’re actively marketing the space.

Township Supervisors continue to reach out to the property owner, and say they remain optimistic.

“It’s just a matter of time for that corner. It is the busiest corner we have, it’s just a matter of time. I think we all have to have a bit of patience, but it certainly isn’t for lack of trying,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Supervisor.

As of right now, the plaza’s future is unknown, but one Harborcreek resident hopes something will be done to the space.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but I wish something would be done with it, because it’s just sad that it’s empty. I just don’t like to see emptiness, it’s not good,” said Donna Wright, Harborcreek resident.

Pepicello also tells us that the owner of the plaza plans to put a fresh coat of paint in the coming months.