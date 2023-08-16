Harborcreek residents and township supervisors said enough is enough, it’s time to do something with the eyesore that’s known as the former K-Mart Plaza; and if the owner doesn’t want to fix it up the township will.

Township supervisors said they’ve tried just about everything to make use of the land. But after struggling to get through to the land’s owner, they’re looking to take matters into their own hands.

As people drive through Harborcreek along Buffalo Road, it’s hard to miss what some residents describe as a massive eyesore, the vacant K-Mart Plaza.

“Now it’s just empty there’s just nothing there but the seagulls. They don’t maintain it real well so sometimes the paint is chipping, the signs are blacked out, it really looks blighted,” said Vicki Roberts, a Harborcreek Township resident.

Township supervisors said they’re sick of looking at the property too, that’s why they gave the townships solicitor the green light to draft an offer to purchase the plaza.

“We get calls weekly about the dilapidated or run down K-Mart Plaza. With other development that’s going on in Harborcreek that we’re very proud of, that is one thing that is just kind of around our neck and there’s not a whole lot we can do until we would maybe be property owners,” said Tim May, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

May said they’ve tried to work with Levco Incorporated, the current New Jersey-based owners, but have struggled to get their cooperation.

Township supervisors are hoping to purchase the property for the appraised $4.1 million.

Harborcreek Township has experience with purchasing rundown properties and revitalizing them. It’s what they did with the former Eastway Plaza that’s now anchored by Giant Eagle.

Supervisor May said unlike Millcreek Township, Harborcreek isn’t willing to buy the property for more than the appraised value.

One Harborcreek Township resident said that she’d like to see just about any business come here and take up space as it’s been empty for over six years.

“The biggest thing is they want something there. The fact that it’s a big vacant building really bothers a lot of people. It’s bad. Empty places attract the wrong kind of traffic,” Roberts went on to say.

Nothing has changed with the property at this time but township supervisors are simply looking to get the ball rolling on improvements with an offer. The decision now falls back to current property owners.