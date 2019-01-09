Harborcreek Sheetz looking to sell beer
01/09/19 - Pennsylvania was once known as one of the strictest states for liquor laws, but in recent years that has changed.
Thousands of gas stations and convenient stores have applied for an expanded license to sell alcohol since Pennsylvania began reforming its laws.
One of those businesses looking to cash in on that trend is the Sheetz gas station on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township.
