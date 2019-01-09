Local News

Harborcreek Sheetz looking to sell beer

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 05:23 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 05:23 PM EST

01/09/19 - Pennsylvania was once known as one of the strictest states for liquor laws, but in recent years that has changed.

Thousands of gas stations and convenient stores have applied for an expanded license to sell alcohol since Pennsylvania began reforming its laws.

One of those businesses looking to cash in on that trend is the Sheetz gas station on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected