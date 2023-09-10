The NFL season is here and many football fans came out this afternoon to root on their favorite teams and catch the games at local sports bars.

We stopped in to Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill in Harborcreek to see how fans were enjoying the first Sunday of the season.

A staff member told us they look forward to football season every year because it really brings the bar to life.

“Honestly, it’s really cool to see. Football is my favorite, especially on Sunday’s because you get groups of people that have never met before and they become good friends. Even the ones that are rooting for other teams, they support each other. It’s just a cool atmosphere,” said Kris Roeske, operations manager at Rosco’s.