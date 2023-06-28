Harborcreek Township is teaming up with the Jefferson Educational Society to give people a sneak peek at the future of the township.

An informational session was held at the Harborcreek Township Building to give community members insight on the direction township supervisors hope they are headed.

The presentation highlights past present and future plans with community feedback to follow.

“I think it’ll be a little bit of the past, a little bit of the current, and the future. We’re the third largest municipality and I think just having discussions about what’s next is a good thing,” said Dean Pepicello, a Harborcreek Township supervisor.

“We’re hoping that it gets people out and it gets people learning and asking different questions and coming together to talk about the important topics,” said Raven Clark, satellite program coordinator for the Jefferson Educational Society.

The Jefferson Educational Society has five satellite locations in total where they look to extend their reach to larger audiences.