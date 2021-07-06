Harborcreek Supervisors to meet on mountain bike trails at Six Mile Creek Park

Harborcreek supervisors will soon make a decision about whether mountain bike riders will be welcomed on trails at Harborcreek Township’s Six Mile Creek Park.

Harborcreek’s three supervisors meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning to consider a proposal to repair existing trails and create new ones that could be used by mountain bike riders.

These changes would be made in the 7700 block of Clark Road.

One mountain bike rider said that he approached the township about the trails in April.

This rider said that there are limited areas for mountain bikes, listing Bluffs State Park and Asbury Woods as areas on the west side of Erie County.

“And then on the east side you have Eaton Reservoir, and then all three of those that have some technical features, with the exception of the Bluffs. I think having something in Harborcreek you know fills in kind of that void and it gives access to more of the youth looking to get out whether it is on two wheels or you know just trying to explore nature,” said Joe Tomasik, 6 Mile Creek Park Planner.

The Harborcreek Supervisor meeting is open to the public at the township building on Buffalo Road for those who may have questions about possible changes to Six Mile Creek Park.

