Harborcreek supervisors vote unanimously on a plan to add trails to Six Mile Creek Park

New mountain bike trails could soon be added to Six Mile Creek Park in Harborcreek Township.

Three Harborcreek supervisors voted unanimously on a plan to add trails to Six Mile Creek Park.

The three supervisors signed an MOUA, a memorandum of understanding, that the project can be terminated at any point.

Supervisor Steve Oler called the agreement a win for the community.

“It’s going to give our residents and those surrounding communities a way of using those parks and enjoying the outdoors that Harborcreek has to offer,” said Steve Oler, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Work on Six Mile Creek Park could start as soon as this summer.

