(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 17-year-old girl from Harborcreek Township has been arrested for issuing threats via social media.

She was arrested for terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the girl allegedly used social media to send a threatening photograph and message to a 17-year-old male. The victim informed the school resource officer at Harborcreek High School who then contacted PSP.

The female has been arrested and remanded to the Edmond L. Thomas Adolescent Center, the news release said.

PSP does not release the identities of arrested juveniles.