(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Harborcreek Township Supervisors and members of the Erie Pickleball Players Association will be dedicating the Whitford Park Sports Courts at Whitford Park.

Township Supervisors Tim May, Dean Pepicello and Steve Oler will be joined by the Harborcreek Township Parks Committee, along with members of the Erie Pickleball Players Association (EPPA) to dedicate these two new pickleball courts.

According to Oler, the EPPA approached the supervisors with the idea before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors gave this idea some thought and found that it fit the budget and could be a great addition for the community.

This project transformed rarely used tennis courts into a community area where people can enjoy a good game of pickleball.

The transformation process began in the Fall of 2021 where the asphalt was laid and cured over the winter. The lines were then added later on to complete the process.

Oler stated that the courts have been open for about a week and residents are already taking advantage of this new sporting opportunity.

A newly renovated basketball court will also be dedicated during this ceremony.

Supervisors are hoping that these new courts will bring more residents and visitors to the park to not only enjoy pickleball, but the park in general.

The dedication will be taking place on July 1 at 10 a.m. at Whitford Park on Iroquois Avenue.