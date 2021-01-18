Harborcreek Township gives away historic meeting room seats during renovations to Municipal Building

New renovations are underway at the Harborcreek Township Municipal Building, and they are giving away their 50 year old meeting room seats.

Some of these historical seats have already been sent to the historical society for preservation.

The seats are unique because they come in pairs of two and have the classic ash tray holder attached.

“Us as township supervisors, we tried to figure out well what we want to do with these and we thought the best thing to do was ask the community if they would want a set of them. So we put it on Facebook and we are going to do a lottery drawing for them this week and the response has been amazing. We have over 150 people sign up for the lottery so far and we are excited that they are going to someone in the community,” said Stephen S. Oler, Harborcreek Supervisor.

Harborcreek Township will announce the lottery winners this week on their Facebook page.