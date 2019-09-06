Harborcreek Township mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed that a mosquito group collected in Harborcreek Township on August 29, 2019 has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the fifth mosquito group to test positive in Erie County in 2019.

West Nile is carried by certain types of mosquitoes and can, in severe cases, cause swelling of human brain tissue.

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile this year, but experts still suggest that you drain gutters, tires, and containers that can hold standing water.

You can find more information at www.westnile.state.pa.us.