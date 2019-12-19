Harborcreek Township passes 2020 budget with no tax increase

Property owners in Harborcreek Township won’t be paying more in taxes next year. Harborcreek supervisors passing the 2020 budget with no tax increases.

Supervisors say making cute and coming up with old and new ways to save money helps the township keep property taxes the same. In addition to no tax increase, the township also has a small surplus revenue they can put on capital reserve.

“It was a process that took several months and discussions, sometimes heated, but always friendly that way, as to where we could make cuts. And how we could hold the line for one more time after 30 years of not raising taxes.” said Joe Peck, Harborcreek Township supervisor.

The supervisors also holding a farewell party for long-time member Joe Peck.