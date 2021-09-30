Harborcreek Township road to be closed beginning Monday for bridge replacement project

A bridge replacement project will force the closure of Bartlett Road between Dutton and East Lake Road beginning Monday morning.

According to Harborcreek officials, the work will be performed by Shingledekcer Welding on behalf of Harborcreek Township. This is set to begin Monday, October 4th.

Work is expected to last between four to six weeks, according to township officials.

