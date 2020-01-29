1  of  2
Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority awarded $7.25 million loan to upgrade collection system

Representative Curt Sonney (R-Erie) announced today that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a loan of $7.25 million to the Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority for upgrades to the authority’s collection system.

“I am very pleased that Harborcreek Township has received this loan,” said Sonney. “This loan will help them complete this much-needed project, and I was happy to do my part to advocate for this project.”

This loan will help the authority install 10,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipes, 33 manholes, two meter vaults, upgrades to the 6 Mile Pump Station and construction of a 750,000 gallon surge tank at the 6 Mile Pump Station site.

