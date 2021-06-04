Harborcreek Township Sewer Expansion Project to close East Lake Road for two weeks starting Monday

The Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority announced traffic is to be detoured for approximately two weeks as work is set to begin on a sewer expansion project.

East Lake Road at Joliette will be closed beginning Monday, June 7th, with the anticipated duration to be two weeks, according to a news release.

The work is part of a $10 million project that will redirect the sewage flow from the southern portion of Harborcreek Township through a gravity fed system directly into the Erie Eastside Interceptor and away from the current system.

The hope is that this will eliminate the chance of overflow going to creeks and eventually in the lakes.

There will be detour signs posted. The detours are as follows: