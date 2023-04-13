A Canadian distillery is looking to make a move across the border into Harborcreek, breaking into the U.S. market.

But before they do, they’ll need to meet the township’s expectations to get their approval.

Air Distillerie is looking to purchase and develop land along I-90 at Exit 32 in Harborcreek. But before they can make any headway, the township needs to approve their plan.

“We look at it, we look for compliance, what it consists of. It consists of two manufacturing, two warehouses, a tasting restaurant building,” said Connie Cruz, Harborcreek zoning administrator.

Mostly everything on Thursday night was just the first of four looks at the property and plans to develop.

But the sale for the property is still pending as Air Distillerie owners await final permits from different governing bodies.

“Ultimately we’re looking at things like where are the buildings going to be on the property, where will storm water be, paved parking, lighting, what are we doing from the landscaping perspective to protect the neighbors. So, all of those things we just got the first look at the project tonight,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township supervisor.

One representative from Harborcreek Township has been in talks with the owner of Air Distilleries who said how all of this got started.

“He’s very ambitious, he’s a go-getter. I think he was traveling I-90 one day and he saw the site right off of Exit 32. He stopped down at the township building and said, ‘can you tell me about the property,'” Cruz recalled.

And even though the township expects to make a final decision by mid May, they’re projecting a lengthy time estimate until the distillery could be up and running.

“They’ll likely be done with the township process in a couple of months, but there’s still state processes that they have to go through. Ultimately, they’re on their own timeline. There’s a timeline for their fermentation of alcohol. We heard tonight it’s probably five or six years in the making by the time the entire facility is done,” Pepicello explained.

You can learn more about Air Distillerie on their website here.