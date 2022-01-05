Harborcreek Township Supervisors voice concerns regarding preliminary redistricting map

Harborcreek Township Supervisors are voicing their concerns about a preliminary redistricting map.

The supervisors are reaching out to a Pennsylvania state commission. They are sending a letter explaining how the township and school district have been members of the 4th Legislative District for almost 70 years.

The new proposed map would split the townships into two different legislative districts.

“We just don’t think that is the best way to go. When you’re talking about the third largest township in Erie County and you’re splitting our residents between two different representatives, there are better ways they could have done it. They chose this way, so we’re going to do what we can to make sure that this gets changed for us.” said Steve Oler, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The deadline for the township officials to voice their concerns to the State Legislative Reapportionment Commission is January 18th.