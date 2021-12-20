Harborcreek Township to see more development as residential and commercial real estate makes way to area

Harborcreek Township will be seeing more development over the next several months as more residential and commercial real estate makes way to Buffalo Road.

We went to Harborcreek for more on this development.

Not only is development happening in the city, but head east to Harborcreek township. Commercial and residential developments are going up along Buffalo Road.

Harborcreek Township is seeing more local and national developments pop up on Buffalo Road including Chipotle, Modwash, and a new sports bar Roscos.

The township supervisors hope that this attracts more residents out to the eastern part of the county.

“Growth is a big deal to us, but smart growth where we want it. So on Buffalo Road, at interchanges where there’s infrastructure where there’s water and sewer, where we’re designed to grow and right now that’s what’s going on. So it’s really it’s a win win today,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Residential developments are also making way to Harborcreek after supervisors said there is a need for single family homes.

Maleno Custom Building and Real Estate is adding a new community of 14 houses off of Buffalo Road on Suzanne Drive called Harbor Woods at Six Mile Creek.

“We knew there was a demand for housing out in Harborcreek and in particular single family homes, and after talking with the supervisors there we realized there was definitely a demand for more housing out in Harborcreek. So we were excited about that opportunity,” said Natalie Washburn, Owner/Broker at Maleno Custom Building.

Most of an old plaza has been vacant for many years, but now there is hopes in the coming year that this space that was once Kmart will be filled.

“Yeah, with everything going on around it, we have been in some pretty strong negotiations with the out of town Kmart, old Kmart building owners over at the corner of Buffalo Road and Nagle. It’s not there yet, but we’re pretty optimistic about 2022 that they’ll be some hopefully some good news regarding that,” said Pepicello.

As an Erie native, Maleno Owner Washburn said that she is excited to be part of growing communities not only in Harborcreek, but throughout Erie.

“It’s exciting, it’s very exciting for Erie you know the growth that’s coming. I think people were a little skeptical at times about Erie’s growth and I am just excited to see that all communities are benefiting from the growth,” said Washburn.

The Chipotle is expected to open up at the end of the month.

Here is a list of developments planned for Harborcreek in the upcoming future: