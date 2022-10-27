A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care.

Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House.

The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care.

The facility is named in honored of Bishop Dr. James Hudson, who worked with kids at HYS from 1999 until his retirement this year.

“This is more than what I even considered at any time. This is a beautiful new edifice, and we are just looking forward to the care we’re going to provide to all the young men as they come through here. It’s wonderful and I’m humbled,” said Dr. James Hudson, PhD.

According to the special projects coordinator at Harborcreek Youth Services, before Hudson House the agency had to turn away hundreds of referrals each year.