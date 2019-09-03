Harding and Perry Elementary now classified as community schools

The new academic school year means a new direction for both Harding and Perry elementary schools. Both now becoming “community schools.” The community schools program is administered by the United Way and brings a diverse range of resources into schools to address barriers children may face when learning.

“It gives support to students that they need to be successful,” said Laurie Root of the United Way. “It helps the administrator focus on the academics in the building, while the community director addresses the needs of the students and their families.”

Eriez Magnetics is sponsoring both elementary schools. Chairman Rich Merwin says it’s great to see students and their parents embracing the new year. He added that the company was founded in the community and this is a way to give payback.

“We like to see the community prosper. Education is a key to seeing Erie grow.” Merwin said. “We can do all we want with a brick and molder, but if the community isn’t educated it’s not going to prosper.”

Hooked on Books for Kids also showing up, giving every kindergartner their own free book stressing the importance of early childhood education.

“It’s absolutely crucial,” said Dean Baldwin of Hooked on Books for Kids. “Children who are read too do better in school and do better in life.”

More than 20 volunteers showing up to help kick off the new academic school year.