Harding Elementary School hosts first ever “Stock the School” supply drive

Generous neighbors and businesses were dropping off school supplies at Harding Elementary Friday afternoon for their first ever “Stock the School Supply Drive”

Local businesses have been collecting supplies to support the classrooms at the school.

This is the first time the school has held this drive.

School officials say they need a lot of things they did not need before, including packs of tissues, hand sanitizer and even LEGOs.

“As we know, this school year has brought a lot of changes and is different than any other we have experienced before. We are really eager to welcome our students back into the building, but we know that in order to do that, we need a lot more supplies and different supplies than we ever needed before.” said Shanna Schumacher, Community School Director at Harding Elementary School.

Schumacher says so far the response has been great and they hope to do this again in the future.