Dozens of students at Harding Elementary school are celebrating their hard work this summer.

About 85 students have been strengthening their reading and math skills to be more prepared school in the fall.

Now they’re celebrating their progress.

On Friday, students were able to jump in a bounce house, do some chalk art, and play outside.

The principal of Harding Elementary said this summer program is helping students get back on track.

“We need to take advantage of any opportunity to help them get where they need to be, and we have a wonderful curriculum we’re using. We have teachers and education students, up and coming teachers working, and so this is a perfect time for them to get that extra attention and get a leg up on the new school year,” said Kathleen Farnham, Principal, Harding Elementary.

Students in the City of Erie start school in exactly one month on Aug. 28.