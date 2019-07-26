Harecreek Campground hosts Christmas in July

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think it was Christmas if you happen to be traveling in the Corry area.

There are Christmas lights and Christmas trees, and Santa is headed to town too. This is the Christmas in July Festival of Lights at Harecreek Campground, just off Route 6.

The owners of the campground and the campers worked together to make this happen again this year. The event is free, but any donations received go to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

“They do over 40 transports a month. They do so much for our children. We wanted to help them help the community,” said Marilyn McCray, Co-Owner, Harecreek Campground.

You can check out Christmas in July at Harecreek Campground tonight and tomorrow night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.