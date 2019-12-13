Harlem Globetrotter shares anti-bullying message to Erie students

A Harlem Globetrotter stopped by St. Luke School today to share the message of the importance of anti-bullying to students.

Using a basketball and clapping, Scooter helped students remember the Globetrotter’s T.E.A.M. acronym to combat bullying.

The acronym T.E.A.M. stands for talk, empathize, ask, and mobilize.

Scooter says he hopes kids will feel more comfortable when speaking up about bullying after they hear the message.

“It’s such an issue that is going on in the world today, especially in schools. The kids should have a safe environment to go to, they shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school,” said Scooter, Harlem Globetrotter.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Erie on January 5th for their show at the Erie Insurance Arena.