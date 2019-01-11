Local News

Harlem Globetrotters visit Erie and feature our own Tiarra Braddock in the game

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 11:15 PM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 11:17 PM EST

Harlem Globetrotters visit Erie and feature our own Tiarra Braddock in the game

It was showtime at the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday as the Harlem Globetrotters rocked the basketball court.

Of course, the players got the crowd involved throughout the show as they danced around and played the game. Our own Tiarra Braddock was out on the court showing off her moves as well as a guest Globetrotter, she even scored a basket for the team! 


 

