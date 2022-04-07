A string quartet took the stage for the season finale of a music series at a local college.

The Music at Noon: The Logan Series wrapped up at Penn State Behrend with the musical stylings of the Harlem Quartet. The New York-based group played a collective mix of Jazz, Latin and Contemporary works.

One group member said it’s nice to be able to share their take on classical music.

“The best part is getting to perform a diverse program. We always program standard classical rep along with non-traditional classical rep. We do Jazz, we do Latin tunes, perform new works by living composers,” said Melissa White, Violinist at Harlem Quartet.

The new performer list comes out July 1, 2022.