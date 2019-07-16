Harley Davidson Bike Fest continues

The seventh annual Harley Davidson Bike Fest is officially in full swing. The event offers a variety of bike rides, activities, and entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Bikers will ride this evening beginning at Harley Davidson, and take a route through the Bayfront to Liberty Park to enjoy 8 Great Tuesdays. In addition, community members can look forward to Harley Davidson hosting the band “Saliva” at 6 p.m. and vendor village on Wednesday.

“We’re definitely family-friendly, come on down and enjoy the music. Check out everything the vendors have, and have fun with us,” said Laurie Thompson, General Manager of Harley Davidson.

Erie Bike Fest will take place until 8 p.m. Saturday.