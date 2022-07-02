The Harley Davidson Dealership in Erie is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business on Saturday.

They celebrated by hosting an open house for local bikers and customers to enjoy.

A free lunch was provided to those in attendance as well. This lunch featured a fully cooked pig roast.

The owners of the dealership, who purchased the business 15 years ago, are grateful to the Erie community that has helped them so much over the years.

“It says a lot about how the community has embraced the dealership for over 50 years, you know that’s a long time to be in business here. The community has been incredible and we are always trying to give back through donations for different events. They have been here to help us and we try to be there to help the community,” said Kelly and Susan Lapping, Co-Owners of Harley Davidson Dealership.

The dealership is also hosting several games, contests, and raffles to celebrate.