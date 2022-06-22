With the current high gas prices, some people are considering purchasing scooters and motorcycles to get around this summer.

During the summer months, bike owners in Erie are taking to the streets.

Representatives from Harley Davidson of Erie said recently more customers have come in looking to purchase a motorcycle.

They said with more motorcycles on the road, it is important for bike owners to consider their safety, as well as the safety of other drivers.

While high gas prices may be contributing to an increase in motorcycle sales, safety courses are still helpful for customers, especially first time bike owners.

“Most touring bikes get 40 miles a gallon depending on how you drive it. So there is a good savings there. You can save quite a bit. It has gone up and I think it’s because of the gas prices, some of it, but I think in general it’s a great sport to get into. We’ve had a few inexperienced, but we do have a rider’s safety class. They are enjoying the bikes, they are getting out,” said Jill McFarland, Sales Manager of Harley Davidson of Erie.

Again, Harley Davidson representatives said that they offer rider safety courses for less experienced bike owners.