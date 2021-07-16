Harrell Automotive donates car to Shriners Hospital for Children

A local auto repair shop and one of its customers are the driving force behind donating a vehicle to Erie’s Shriners Hospital for Children.

As part of their celebration of a new location, Harrell Automotive is donating a 2002 Honda Civic Coupe for the hospital’s Children’s Charitable Adult Rides and Services program.

The owners of Harrell Automotive say it was important for them to give back to a local organization like Shriners Hospital.

“We were looking for something, some way to get back to the community, then Shriners popped up. We had met David for another event that we were involved in volunteering for a fundraiser with the Shriners. It just seemed like a good fit.” said Michael Harrell.

The money raised from selling the car will go directly to Shriners Hospital’s mission of serving over 10,000 kids in need.

