Harris Daycare DHS Inspection Summaries

PennDot's recent data shows that roundabouts reduce fatalities & crashes but not everyone agrees. Just a week ago a crash happened at the Big I roundabout in Crawford County. "I think it's fine I don't know if I'd want to be side by side with a semi going through it," said driver David Seaholm.

This PennDot data came from 19 roundabouts in Pennsylvania which didn't include the Big I. "I think this one is particularly confusing," said driver Edward Sekerak.