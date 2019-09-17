Breaking News
Wife confirms Roar director died of insect bites

Harris Daycare DHS Inspection Summaries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

These are the inspection summaries of the Harris Daycare from 2002 to 2019.

Inspection-Summary-1Download
Inspection-Summary-2Download
Inspection-Summary-3Download
Inspection-Summary-4Download
Inspection-Summary-5Download
Inspection-Summary-6Download
Inspection-Summary-7Download
Inspection-Summary-8Download
Inspection-Summary-9Download
Inspection-Summary-10Download
Inspection-Summary-11Download
Inspection-Summary-12Download
Inspection-Summary-13Download
Inspection-Summary-14Download
Inspection-Summary-15Download
Inspection-Summary-16Download

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar