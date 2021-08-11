Harrisburg creates ‘Shake It Up Harrisburg’ campaign using six-foot-tall milkshakes to attract visitors

Things are shaking up in Downtown Harrisburg.

If you drive along Second Street, you can’t miss the 25 six-foot-tall milkshakes.

It’s part of the Shake It Up Harrisburg Campaign to attract people to the city.

People are encouraged to take a creative picture and submit it on Facebook or Instagram using hashtag Shake It Up HBG.

If your picture is chosen, you will win $500.

The effort began on Monday and so far there have been more than 1,000 submissions and two winners.

