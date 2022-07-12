Harvest 912 held a mobile clinic Tuesday at the Community of Caring to help ease some of the pain for those who are homeless.

The clinic provides foot washing and basic foot care for those who are disenfranchised.

In addition to the cleaning, patients received a free pair of shoes, socks and a hygiene kit with basic foot care items.

“People that are on the street spend all of their time on their feet, and it’s just so sad to see them without good foot care,” said Tad Jakes, President of Harvest 912.

“Something wrong with their feet can really snowball into other medical issues that end up much more serious,” said Kit Voos, Harvest 912.

Seasonally, Harvest 912 switches from shoes to outdoor, heavy-duty boots for their guests.