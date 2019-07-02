Have fun and stay safe with fireworks this Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, people across Erie will be taking part in firework festivities. Here are some safety tips in order to stay safe and have fun during the holiday.

Since the Pennsylvania law passed in 2017 allowing residents to buy aerial fireworks, there is an increase in purchases with the holiday celebrations. Big Woodies Fireworks is already seeing an increase in traffic and sales for this Fourth of July holiday.

“For the longest time the Excalibur has been a huge seller for us. It’s been one of the top sells and the biggest shell you can get without being a commercial firework,” said John Kaliszewski of Big Woodies fireworks.

Many people from Pennsylvania are coming in and picking up fireworks to shoot off in their backyards, however it is important to remember the law here in Erie. You must be 150 feet away from a structure to set off fireworks. Also sparklers are small, however they can be hot and harmful to the skin.

“If your’re shooting fireworks, make sure you keep water handy. When your’re finished with the fireworks, dispose of them in a metal can and throw some water on it just so you don’t have any issues later,” said Guy Santone, Fire Chief.