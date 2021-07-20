Have you noticed that hazy look to the sky lately?

During the summer months, it is not uncommon for Your Weather Authority to call for hazy, hot and humid weather. Climatologically, July and August is the hottest time of the year, or as some would say “the dog days of summer”.

You may have noticed a very hazy, almost dirty look to the sky lately, which provided an awesome sunset Monday and sunrise Tuesday, so what is the deal? The reason it is extra hazy is because of smoke. That’s right, smoke. Right now there are currently more than 100 wildfires burning in the western United States and also over portions of Canada.







Viewer pictures of a smoky looking sunset Monday night across northwestern Pennsylvania.

The current upper level wind pattern favors Northwest Pennsylvania for the smoke plume from the wildfires both out West and in Canada to filter into the skies of Northwest Pennsylvania, which is providing that extra milky look to the sky. It has also provided some very vibrant sunset and sunrises.

Computer modeling of the smoke plume that is spreading into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

These smoke particles are very small and light, as they billow up into the atmosphere, the upper level wind pattern can transport these smoke particles thousands of miles from their original source, which in this case is from the wildfires out West and in Canada.

You can visit this link to find out the latest smoke and wildfire conditions. While the smoke is unhealthy to breathe in, it is much more of a health concern out West and that is because the smoke is much closer to the ground. The smoke plume that is over the Northeast and Great Lakes is much, much higher in the atmosphere.

The wildfire smoke will clear out by Wednesday, as a cold front sweeps through Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a return to deeper blue sky expected. You can find the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority here.

You can also find a detailed look at your 7-day forecast here and the interactive doppler radar by clicking here.