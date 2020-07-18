Hazard pay grants available for front line workers

Front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic could now see hazard pay. The funding was advocated for by the Pennsylvania House Democrats.
Eligible employers can now apply for $50 million in available grants to offer hazard pay to front line workers in life-sustaining industries. The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus has fought to support front line workers and worked to ensure federal CARES Act dollars were allocated as part of the state budget package throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses in the following industries are eligible to apply for the grant funding:
- Health care and social assistance
- Food manufacturing
- Food retail facilities
- Public transit and ground passenger transportation
- Security services
- Janitorial services to buildings and dwellings
More information on the grants is available here.