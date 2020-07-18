Hazard pay grants available for front line workers

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic could now see hazard pay. The funding was advocated for by the Pennsylvania House Democrats.

Eligible employers can now apply for $50 million in available grants to offer hazard pay to front line workers in life-sustaining industries. The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus has fought to support front line workers and worked to ensure federal CARES Act dollars were allocated as part of the state budget package throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in the following industries are eligible to apply for the grant funding:

Health care and social assistance

Food manufacturing

Food retail facilities

Public transit and ground passenger transportation

Security services

Janitorial services to buildings and dwellings

More information on the grants is available here.