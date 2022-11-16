An accident along I-90 involving two semi trucks closed down traffic in one direction overnight.

The first calls came in just after 12:30 a.m. for a semi rollover in the eastbound lanes near the 46 mile marker along I-90 in North East.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two semi trucks off the roadway, one of them on its side.

According to reports from the scene, a hazmat crew was called to the scene due to one of the vehicles leaking fluid. The eastbound lane was shut down at exit 45 while first responders cleaned up the mess.

No injuries were reported. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what led to the accident.