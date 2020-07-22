Hazmat, DEP Respond to Fuel Spill in Summit Township









A fuel spill in Summit Township leaves Hazmat crews working into the early morning hours.

Around 1:30am crews were called to a parking lot in the 8000 block of Peach Street for reports of a truck leaking fuel.

Once on scene first responders found a diesel pick-up truck with a camper attached.

Upon locating the owner of the truck, they discovered he had left a gravity pump switched on, which led to the leak.

According to reports from the scene, an estimated 50 to 60 gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the parking lot and down a nearby storm drain.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Hazmat were called out to assess the scene.