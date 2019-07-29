HazMat tanker truck crashes over embankment on I-79

Southbound traffic along I-79 was restricted to one lane earlier this morning after a tanker truck full of sulfate crashed.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, just south of the McKean exit.

According to State Police, a tanker truck owned by HazMat Incorporated left the Interstate, went over the embankment, and crashed into a tree. None of the tanks contents were released as a result of the crash.

State Police issued the following warning. “Stay back, call 911, get first responder’s there so they can have an evaluation to see if it is hazardous. Then, obviously we may have to keep people back in a way, and evacuate the area, and if there are residents in that area, evacuate them if it’s dangerous,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.