Hazmat team coordinator/warden comments on prison lockdown/procedures
The investigation continues after an unknown substance sickens staff members at SCI Albion.
What everyone is wondering is, 'What was that substance that caused so many staff members to fall ill?'
The State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Albion on lockdown Wednesday after an officer fell ill while processing a parole violator. Three medical staff members and an additional officer also reporting feeling ill. In total, sending five to UPMC Hamot for treatment.
Hazmat response teams deployed to the scene; two team members sent inside SCI Albion, along with one prison staff member to help guide them through the area.
Erie County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator, Brian Mesaros, says, "Usually, one of our highest level of protections that we wear is when we go into an unknown situation; which is what yesterday was. We had some ideas of what we might have been dealing with."
Inside for only about 12 minutes, the crews walked through rooms, found some clothing and bags that were searched and monitored the air, but found nothing. They added that the team found nothing sizable at the prison that could be tested.
A vial containing the substance was later found and tested. Officials are not releasing the results at this time.
Mesaros tells us, "We have some assumptions, but nothing official yet. We turned all of our findings over the Albion prison staff and they're still conducting that investigation."
The scene at SCI Albion happening across the state and even in Ohio. State Correctional Institutions going on lockdown after staff members fall ill from coming in contact with an unknown substance.
The warden of the Erie County Department of Corrections releasing a statement saying, "Fentanyl, specifically, can be in various forms such as powder, tablets, capsules, solutions, etc. Contact or inhalation could occur at any time while a Corrections Officer is doing their daily duties. We obviously hope this never occurs, however, it seems to be on the incline instead of the decline presently."
All of the state prisons are on lockdown indefinitely.
Kevin Sutter, Erie County Department of Corrections Warden, tells us:
Basically the Erie County Prison and its staff members rely on proper training, remaining vigilant and ensuring that all staff use personal protective equipment and barriers to protect themselves from any contact with foreign substances which could harm them.
Fentanyl, specifically, can be in various forms such as powder, tablets, capsules, solutions etc. Contact or inhalation could occur at any time while a Corrections Officer is doing their daily duties. We obviously hope this never occurs, however it seems to be on the incline instead of the decline presently.
We also ensure we have Narcan kits readily available that our full time medical department could administer should an exposure occur.
The Erie County Prison and its administration puts the safety of its staff and inmates at the forefront of all the decisions made and we are currently looking into Securing the mail system and going a step further to contract a company to scan all the incoming mail and sending it to the inmate electronically on the kiosks in the pods. In theory, this would stop any and all attempts at getting drugs/contraband through the incoming mail by 100%. Legal mail service would still need to be provided.
