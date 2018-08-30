Hazmat team coordinator/warden comments on prison lockdown/procedures Video

The investigation continues after an unknown substance sickens staff members at SCI Albion.

What everyone is wondering is, 'What was that substance that caused so many staff members to fall ill?'

The State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Albion on lockdown Wednesday after an officer fell ill while processing a parole violator. Three medical staff members and an additional officer also reporting feeling ill. In total, sending five to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Hazmat response teams deployed to the scene; two team members sent inside SCI Albion, along with one prison staff member to help guide them through the area.

Erie County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator, Brian Mesaros, says, "Usually, one of our highest level of protections that we wear is when we go into an unknown situation; which is what yesterday was. We had some ideas of what we might have been dealing with."

Inside for only about 12 minutes, the crews walked through rooms, found some clothing and bags that were searched and monitored the air, but found nothing. They added that the team found nothing sizable at the prison that could be tested.

A vial containing the substance was later found and tested. Officials are not releasing the results at this time.

Mesaros tells us, "We have some assumptions, but nothing official yet. We turned all of our findings over the Albion prison staff and they're still conducting that investigation."

The scene at SCI Albion happening across the state and even in Ohio. State Correctional Institutions going on lockdown after staff members fall ill from coming in contact with an unknown substance.

The warden of the Erie County Department of Corrections releasing a statement saying, "Fentanyl, specifically, can be in various forms such as powder, tablets, capsules, solutions, etc. Contact or inhalation could occur at any time while a Corrections Officer is doing their daily duties. We obviously hope this never occurs, however, it seems to be on the incline instead of the decline presently."

All of the state prisons are on lockdown indefinitely.

Kevin Sutter, Erie County Department of Corrections Warden, tells us: