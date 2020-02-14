Head of PA National Guard talks about how to help veterans battling mental health issues on the next ‘This Week in Pennsylvania’

Pennsylvania has had more suicides among its National Guard members than any other state.

Coming up on the next “This Week in Pennsylvania,” Major General Tony Carrelli, head of the Pennsylvania National Guard, talks about how to help veterans battling mental health issues.

He says one of the biggest ways to prevent this is getting veterans connected to VA programs.

“There’s 20 veterans a day that commit suicide in the U.S. 20 a day. Now, 14 of those are in no way connected to the Veterans Administration (VA), so they’re not registered, they’re not receiving benefits, they’re not receiving care,” said Major General Tony Carrelli, head of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

