Head on collision between car and semi sends one driver to the hospital

A head on collision between a car and semi sends one person to the hospital.

This accident happened in the 300 block of Glenridge Road shortly after 6 p.m.

According to Millcreek Police, the driver of the car crossed the center lane and was hit head on by a tractor trailer.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car had to be extricated by Belle Valley Fire Department after the engine from the semi truck landed on the driver’s lap.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The semi truck driver refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists