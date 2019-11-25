Heads of State Barbershop hosts Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and one local barber shop is providing a dinner a little early this year.

Heads of State hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Feast at the Booker T. Washington Center. The free dinner is open to all community members as a way to give back to neighbors.

During the previous two years, the barber shop gave out Thanksgiving baskets. Now, Heads of State provides a Thanksgiving meal with all the sides including mashed potatoes and stuffing.

20 young men apart of Heads of State “Shop Job” program also volunteered their time preparing meals and cleaning up.

“This is just our way of giving back. We want to demonstrate that there is still love and hope in the community and we like to exemplify that today ” said Al Smitherman, manager of Heads of State.

Heads of State Barbershop owner had hopes to feed more than 500 people at today’s event