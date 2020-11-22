Heads of State Street Barber Shop gives away Thanksgiving food baskets to the community

Each year one local barbershop holds a large community Thanksgiving dinner.

However, this year instead of a large gathering, Heads of State Street Barbershop had to make some changes.

Instead of a large gathering, the barbershop will be handing out baskets with materials for a Thanksgiving Dinner.

Giant Eagle and Sam’s Club sponsored the baskets, and members of the community stepped up by either donating baskets or volunteering with the distribution.

The manager of Heads of State Street said that it feels good to still be able to contribute to the community’s relief, especially with so many families struggling this year.

“A feed the community sit down dinner, but like I said because of COVID, that kind of changes everything and despite the pandemic and respects to the pandemic, what we’re doing this year is just giving away baskets,” said Allan Smitheran, Manager of Heads of State Street.

Smitherman added that the baskets will be picked up by some families from the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School.