Headstone of deceased two-year old boy stolen and family is now being harassed

The headstone of a two-year old boy who was tragically murdered is stolen. Tonight, his family is asking for your help to find it, all of this coming as one sister received text messages from a person claiming responsibility.

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi reports

The family of Clint Kopta is asking the community for their help in finding their deceased brother’s headstone and bringing it back to the Saint Matthias Catholic Cemetery.

The young murder victims family is now reacting to the theft of the brother’s headstone being stolen. Clint was murdered in 1981 at the age of two years old. On October 23, the victim’s sister Tonya Glennon received these text messages and photos.

The first message reads “Now you see” followed by a photo of Kopta’s headstone. It was then followed by another text messsage that said “Now you don’t” with a photo of the headstone gone.

“We thought it was a joke,” Glennon said. “We thought someone was playing a mean prank.”

The text messages went on to threaten to destroy the headstone and spread it across their driveway so they would “all have to drive over it” if they went to the authorities. His mother Susan Martin says she’s speechless about what happened.

“There’s no explanation for how you feel,” Martin said.

Glennon believes they know the person who did this.

“It’s a violation…it’s the biggest form of being bullied.” Glennon said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff Department.