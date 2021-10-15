Health care workers picketing for more staff outside Warren General Hospital

A call for action from health care workers as they picket and rally for more staff.

Healthcare workers at Warren General Hospital hit the picket line on Friday, calling on management to hire more people.

This happened in the middle of a contract negotiation between the hospital and those workers .

One nurse says they’re doing this to provide the best care for their patients.

“We have had a tremendous community support. I would like to thank everyone for that, but the results of this is we truly want the hospital to realize and understand that all we want is a fair contract and we want to be able to take care of our patients the best we possibly can,” said Sharlene Ford, Nurse and Co-President at the PASNAP union.

JET 24 Action News did reach out to Warren General Hospital for a comment. We have not heard back at this time.

