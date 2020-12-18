Health care workers urge importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine

It’s day two of COVID-19 shots for staff members at Erie’s two major hospitals.

Erie’s hospitals received their first delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, the first doses were given to front line workers.

“The list includes doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other people that work on a consistent basis with COVID patients.” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

The Pfizer vaccine shipment contains 975 doses. At AHN Saint Vincent, the plan is to administer the vaccine promptly to their staff.

“We’re prepared to start vaccinating our front line staff, particularly in our COVID unit. That’s where we’re going to start.” said Sallie Piazza, Chief Nursing Officer at AHN Saint Vincent.

Front line workers at UPMC Hamot took advantage of the opportunity as well.

“I’m hoping that with the vaccine that we can protect other people from getting it, lower my chances of getting it. I have two children at home and a fiance who I don’t want to get the virus if we can help it.” said Tylesha Williams, Patient Care Technician at UPMC Hamot.

Hospital staff are expressing feelings of excitement about the vaccine’s long-awaited arrival.” Dr. Clark said.

Despite the rumors, hospital staff say you should plan to get vaccinated once it’s available to the community.

“That could be the voice for my friends, family, community to say this is the way to go. It’s not bad. This could be good for our community, our nation.” Williams said.

“The only way that we are going to get our community out of this quarantine is if we can get 70-80% of our population immunized.” Piazza said.

To hear what health care workers and staff are saying about the vaccine and its effectiveness, you can check out the full Digital Exclusive.